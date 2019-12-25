Roderick Strong & Marina Shafir’s Son Beats Up NXT Superstar Malcolm Bivens

The WWE Community was making an attempt to air a marathon of WWE The Bump. Then Malcolm Bivens hijacked the published. He actually desires to be included on WWE’s weekly Wednesday morning speak present.

Bivens tweeted out a response for hijacking the WWE Community. It didn’t sound like he was remorseful in any respect as a result of he solely did what he wanted to do.

In all probability ought to’ve Googled the repercussions of hacking the Community, however what’s achieved is finished. I simply wish to be there in Houston to see Riddle get eradicated within the Rumble, man.



You may take a look at some movies from Malcolm Bivens’ hijacking under. Ultimately, Roderick Robust and Marina Shafir’s son Troy obtained concerned. He’s obtained fairly a little bit of undisputed potential and he positively made his mother and father proud.