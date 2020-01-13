Rodgers and the Packers roll to another NFC Championship date

GREEN BAY – How does the new-look Inexperienced Bay Packers offence swimsuit quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

After an at-times coronary heart stopping, however in the end spectacular 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Spherical playoff at Lambeau Subject, allow us to depend the methods.

For starters, the 36-year-old veteran is off and working on a legacy-enhancing shot in direction of a second profession Tremendous Bowl look and doing so whereas taking part in among the extra diversified soccer he’s proven. All this with the play clock ticking down on his profession makes it much more spectacular.

For one more, with a potent working sport led by breakout again Aaron Jones, Rodgers arguably now could be ready and keen to run a extra environment friendly offence than he ever has in his prolonged profession.

And that attacking defence that the Packers confirmed on the most crucial factors of Sunday’s win? That solely provides to the efficiency the Packers will take to San Francisco for subsequent Sunday’s NFC Championship sport.

Make no mistake although – Rodgers is cash when he must be as he confirmed on various events in yet one more spectacular efficiency on the storied stadium.

The veteran made various large performs however none extra clutch than a completion on third and eight with the two-minute warning approaching and his crew clinging to a five-point lead towards a surging Seahawks crew led by their terrific quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Rodgers took the snap, danced within the pocket, then rifled a move to receiver Devante Adams alongside the appropriate sideline for a 32-yard acquire and what was primarily a game-ending first down.

The win improved the Packers file at residence this season to Eight-1 and now using a six-game profitable streak made them the most popular crew of the NFL’s ultimate 4.

With 14 wins already this season, the Packers might head to San Fran as underdogs, however with among the wild motion to date this NFL season, who might rule out a run to a return journey to the massive sport for Rodgers?

We all know this – the veteran each aches for it and acknowledges greater than he has at any level in his profession that the extra numerous his Packers crew might be, the higher probability he has to get to Miami on the primary Sunday in February.

“I’m 36 and I know what this is all about,” Rodgers mentioned previous to the sport. “This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I’ve got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year-to-year. We’ve had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

One down, two to go in that division.

Recognizing there’s a bent to over-scrutinize quarterback play (see the Ravens Lamar Jackson in Baltimore on Saturday), it has lengthy been a larger-than-life place with the Packers.

Rodgers could be the beneficiary of the stability all through this model of the storied franchise, however he did his half and extra, with some assist from a few of his buddies in a sport that turned wildly entertaining within the second half.

There was Jones working the ball and Adams catching it. After which there was the invigorating defence who weren’t all the time capable of catch Wilson but managed 5 massive sacks.

None of these have been larger than the Preston Smith deal with for a loss to finish a would-be go-ahead drive inside the ultimate three minutes of the second half, nonetheless.

Clearly shopping for into the mindset of first-year coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers appear to be peaking on the proper time and with a six-game profitable streak, are the most popular remaining crew among the many ultimate 4.

Evaluating the 2 offences on Sunday was instructive to what Rodgers has at his disposal this January, a departure from a few of his Packers playoff groups up to now.

Seahawks quarterback Wilson labored fiercely to ascertain a working sport within the first half nevertheless it wasn’t taking. Beast Mode Marshawn Lynch was held to only 14 yards on six carries.

Sure, he powered in for a pair of touchdowns however each have been from the one-yard line.

Rodgers, in the meantime, had Jones working for him with 46 yards on 13 carries and a pair of touchdowns within the first half.

Wilson was excellent himself, after all, particularly keen his Seahawks again into the sport to simply make this fourth quarter the tightest of any performed on the weekend.

Credit score the Seahawks for popping out with some aggression within the second half with a pair of spectacular, prolonged third-quarter drives for touchdowns. It turned a cautious affair into an electrical one.