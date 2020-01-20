Rodgers excited about Packers’ future

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Aaron Rodgers is now 36 years previous and nonetheless he has made it to just one Tremendous Bowl.

Together with his Inexperienced Bay Packers’ 37-20 loss right here to the San Francisco 49ers within the NFC championship sport, one other season ends wanting the NFL’s title-game spectacle for the elite passer.

No less than he was in a position to see the constructive shortly afterward, at his post-game information convention.

That the Packers now have younger, affect playmakers on each side of the ball bodes effectively for the long run, he mentioned.

“The window is open for us and that’s the exciting thing,” Rodgers mentioned. “It doesn’t make this feeling any easier, but that is very exciting moving forward.”

Rodgers and the Pack assault was stone-cold stopped within the first half by a Niners defence that may nonetheless be underrated. In falling behind 27-Zero at halftime, Rodgers was held to only 64 yards throwing (on 9-of-12 completions), was sacked twice, threw one unhealthy choose and failed to finish a single third-down throw.

However Rodgers did catch hearth thereafter, finishing 22-of-27 for 262 yards and two TDs earlier than Professional Bowl 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman intercepted a deep desperation Rodgers heave with 1:48 left.

This was the third consecutive NFC championship sport defeat for Rodgers and the Packers, after dropping at Seattle 5 years in the past and at Atlanta three years in the past.

“I think we’re going to be on the right side of one of these soon,” Rodgers mentioned.