Roger Federer is ‘set to become tennis’ first BILLIONAIRE in 2020′

Printed: 11:39 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:29 EST, 10 January 2020

Roger Federer is reportedly ‘set to develop into tennis’ first billionaire’ in 2020 and solely the fourth sportsperson ever to build up that stage of wealth.

Federer’s rising fortune means he’ll be a part of Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather because the richest athletes of all time.

The tennis legend has constructed his fortune from a mixture of prize cash and endorsements with a spread of worldwide manufacturers.

Based on Tennis.com, Federer has already earned £689 million, with an extra £153 million assured from agreed-upon sponsorship contracts within the months and years forward.

ATP figures state that Federer has racked up £98 million in prize cash from singles and doubles tournaments.

In addition to racking up cash in main competitions, he additionally takes half in a South American exhibition match throughout the low season which brings in £7.6 million a 12 months.

However, in keeping with Businessinsider.com, it’s his business success away from the tennis courtroom that has helped him to amass his fortune.

The 38-year-old has sponsorship offers with manufacturers corresponding to Rolex, Uniqlo, Credit score Suisse and Mercedes Benz.

Forbes has additionally reported that Federer’s annual earnings has reached a file excessive of £80 million, regardless of him not being on the peak of his powers.

That determine represents a sizeable improve on the £59 million he was estimated to have earned in 2018.

Federer’s three-year sponsorship with Uniqlo, which he penned in 2018, is reportedly price £23 million a 12 months and is the primary contributor to his improve in earnings.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner beforehand had a multi-million pound take care of Nike, whereas he has additionally invested cash within the working shoe agency ON.