Rogue road-layer, 60, is ordered to repay £150,000 for his dodgy driveways

Allan Coutts, 60, (pictured) purchased an official Highways Company lorry to swindle aged victims

A rogue road-layer who purchased an official Highways Company lorry to swindle aged victims has been ordered to repay £150,000 for his dodgy driveways.

Allan Coutts, 60, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, pulled up within the ‘official’ truck to focus on lots of of aged victims for shoddy driveway resurfacing work.

The fraudster purchased a second-hand Highways Authority roads resurfacing lorry and stored the brand on the entrance.

A courtroom heard Coutts instructed unsuspecting homeowners there was tarmac left over on his lorry from his highways work.

And conman Coutts stated he may supply a deal on driveway work earlier than it hardened – and promised a five-year assure.

However the work would typically crumble and crumble inside simply weeks.

The courtroom heard his victims payed from £600 to £7,000 – and he made £905,000 in a 14-month interval from February 2015 from his fraud.

He was jailed for 5 and a half years and a Proceeds of Crime listening to in Cardiff Crown Courtroom ordered him to repay £150,000 inside three months – or face one other two years behind bars.

Choose Richard Twomlow instructed Coutts that any cash recovered will return to the his victims.

One sufferer, Alan Crossley, 71, a retired GP from Powys, Mid Wales, paid Coutts £2,000 to resurface the drive to his home.

Mr Crossley stated: ‘In the course of the first actually massive storm we had after the work was accomplished it simply washed away.

‘Rainwater was working down my drive and it washed an entire river via the center of the gravel.

‘It lasted simply weeks after which I began clearing away the whole lot he’d laid.

‘I felt silly to be taken in by what was a reasonably clear operation.

‘I could not imagine the size of the operation. I assumed possibly I used to be one in every of half a dozen individuals in Powys, however this was nationwide. ‘

A buying and selling requirements investigation was launched and located £600,000 of money and card funds had been made in simply over a 12 months.

The case was introduced by Powys Council.

Coutts denied fraud however was discovered responsible after a trial at Merthyr Crown Courtroom.

After the case Clive Jones, buying and selling Requirements officer at Powys Council, stated Coutts had ‘little concern’ for his victims.

Mr Jones stated: ‘He pushed poor high quality tarmac and work onto unsuspecting weak customers proper throughout Wales and the UK.

‘He had little concern in regards to the impression of his crimes or victims. The typical age was 75 years outdated.’

Mr Jones stated Coutts ‘preyed on the aged and weak to get that cash’.

A Highways Company spokesman stated the car was not owned by them when it was bought.