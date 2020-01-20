News TV SHOWS

ROH Bringing Back Former Stars For Special Event

January 21, 2020
Ring Of Honor has been dwelling to many nice wrestlers over their 18 yr historical past. Now ROH is welcoming again just a few faces who have been with ROH years in the past.

The corporate revealed that they are going to maintain a particular reunion present on March 14th. This occasion will happen someday following their 18th anniversary pay-per-view.

Previous vs Current March 14th in Las Vegas will characteristic stars of ROH Previous akin to Doug Williams, Murder, Matt Sydal, Necro Butcher, and extra as they tackle the present stars of ROH right now!

It’s attention-grabbing to see who ROH is bringing again on March 14th. A number of ROH’s largest former stars are actually with different corporations. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see how ROH books the folks they’re bringing in for this present.

Tickets on sale Jan. 31st at 10 am PT

Honorclub pre-sale tickets – Jan. 29th at 10 am PT pic.twitter.com/b2FcHsg2qg

— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 20, 2020



