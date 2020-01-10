ROH Offering Marty Scurll ‘WWE Main Roster Money’ To Stay

Marty Scurll is in a really highly effective bargaining place proper now. He’s a free agent, however he hasn’t left ROH utterly.

Scurll has been showing for ROH even after his contract ended on November 30th. There’s a lot occurring on this state of affairs. ROH doesn’t need to lose Scurll so the Wrestling Observer E-newsletter studies that they’re providing him massive cash to remain.

We had heard Scurll was being supplied a greater deal than the one Matt Taven signed for. We don’t have it confirmed that he signed it. It’s a terrific deal because it’s mainly WWE essential roster cash whereas solely working perhaps 40 dates per 12 months for ROH and sure distinctive perks.

New Japan may additionally play an element on this deal. ROH didn’t enable Marty Scurll to work the Tremendous J Cup final 12 months when he needed to. AEW may all the time be a contender for The Villain’s companies as effectively. At this level, it’s all as much as what Marty Scurll needs to do subsequent.