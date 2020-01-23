ROH Signs Former WWE Superstar To Multi-Year Contract

ROH remains to be rolling and so they intend on making 2020 the largest 12 months they’ll.

We beforehand reported that ROH is speaking about having a dwell Thursday night time present on a FOX Sports activities Community. Now they’ve locked down one other star.

PW Insider reviews that ROH has signed PJ Black to a multi-year contract extension with the corporate. Black beforehand carried out in WWE as Justin Gabriel.

The official announcement is predicted very quickly. PJ Black really turned down a WWE provide final 12 months. Now his ROH deal has been re-upped for for much longer to make sure that he doesn’t go anyplace.