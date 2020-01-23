News TV SHOWS

ROH Signs Former WWE Superstar To Multi-Year Contract

January 23, 2020
ROH remains to be rolling and so they intend on making 2020 the largest 12 months they’ll.

We beforehand reported that ROH is speaking about having a dwell Thursday night time present on a FOX Sports activities Community. Now they’ve locked down one other star.

PW Insider reviews that ROH has signed PJ Black to a multi-year contract extension with the corporate. Black beforehand carried out in WWE as Justin Gabriel.

The official announcement is predicted very quickly. PJ Black really turned down a WWE provide final 12 months. Now his ROH deal has been re-upped for for much longer to make sure that he doesn’t go anyplace.



