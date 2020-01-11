ROH Signs Top Star To New Contract

ROH has a number of stars who might slot in properly with one other professional wrestling firm. They’ve misplaced sufficient high stars already and don’t plan on letting Bandido go.

The corporate revealed by way of Fb that they’ve signed a brand new take care of Bandido. The 24 yr previous professional wrestler was in the principle occasion of All In for a cause. He is a good expertise and ROH was very completely satisfied to announce that he’s not leaving.

Wrestling famous person Bandido has formally signed a brand new contract with ROH! Ring of Honor Wrestling takes nice pleasure in signing and growing high wrestling stars from all over the world and we’re very proud to have Bandido on our roster!

ROH additionally has a deal on the desk with Marty Scurll to remain. That deal might be very fascinating as it could enable The Villain to work for corporations exterior of Ring Of Honor as properly.