ROH Talking About LIVE Weekly Show On Fox Sports

ROH remains to be rebuilding themselves in 2020 and it seems that they’re off to a superb begin.

Throughout PW Insider Elite audio, Mike Johnson revealed that ROH is speaking to Fox Sports activities about presumably internet hosting a Thursday night time present.

“I’ll say right now and I’m sure that somebody will be very unhappy with me saying this, but there has been talk about a live Ring Of Honor Thursday night show later on this year potentially on the Fox Sports Networks.”

ROH is making some strikes they usually’re not dropping Marty Scurll. Their renewed partnership with the NWA and NJPW might present a considerable roster of doable expertise to fill a Thursday night time present on a Fox Community. It is going to be very attention-grabbing to see what they can work out.

