ROH Trying Hard To Keep Top Star

December 23, 2019
2 Min Read

The professional wrestling world has a number of stars that might decide which firm that they wish to work for. Jeff Cobb appears to be in an excellent place proper now.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter studies that Cobb’s “priorities have always been New Japan.” Ring Of Honor was simply the primary to supply him a contract with “real money.”

He did have some points along with his Lucha Underground contract. That El Rey Community present tried to maintain a number of stars locked down for a very long time and Cobb was one in all them.

It’s fascinating that Jeff Cobb additionally appears to be an exception as ROH is keen to work round his needs.

Regardless that New Japan expertise hasn’t labored ROH, whereas persevering with to work RevPro, the perimeters have labored collectively so far as New Japan getting dates on Cobb.

It was famous that Marty Scurll couldn’t work the Tremendous J Cup as a result of it conflicted with ROH dates. Jeff Cobb appears to be getting some nice therapy from ROH within the meantime which might go to assist him decide to remain when that point comes.



