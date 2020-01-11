News sports

Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof Win Qatar Open Title

January 11, 2020
1 Min Read
Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof beat the pair of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez. © AFP

Veteran tennis star Rohan Bopanna received the $1,465,260 Qatar Open with males’s doubles accomplice Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands with a come from behind win within the last on Friday. The pair beat British-Mexican pair of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez Three-6, 6-2, 10-6 to clinch the title. Third-seeded pair Bopanna and Koolhof had reached the ultimate earlier after beating second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franco Skugor 7-5, 6-2. The title win arms them 250 ATP factors and a prize cash of $76,870.

Unseeded Bambridge and Gonzalez, alternatively, had received the higher of Denmark’s Frederik Nielsen and Tim Puetz of Germany 2-6 6-2 10-Four within the semis to get to the ultimate themselves.


