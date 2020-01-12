Rohit “An Obvious Choice”, Dhawan, KL Rahul Compete For 2nd Spot: Rathour

In Rohit Sharma, Okay L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India are spoilt for alternative on the prime of the order, and batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday known as it a “good dilemma” to have. Rohit had an exceptional 2019, having struck 5 centuries within the World Cup. Dhawan, who made a comeback within the T20I facet within the just-concluded three-match collection in opposition to Sri Lanka, was additionally among the many runs, whereas Rahul, too, is having a good time with the bat. “It’s a good dilemma to have. Rohit is an obvious choice of course. Both of them (Shikhar and Rahul) are playing well. Shikhar Dhawan has done well in one- dayers and Rahul is in great form. So we’ll deal with it when we have to,” Rathour mentioned.

“There are still a couple of days to go. The management will sit down and make the choice,” he advised reporters forward of the primary ODI in opposition to Australia.

The collection begins in Mumbai on January 14. The second ODI might be performed in Rajkot on January 17 and the third in Bengaluru on January 19.

Requested concerning the relevance of the collection in a T20 World Cup yr, Rathour mentioned, “It’s a different format and cricket is a game of confidence. So as a batter and bowler, especially when you are playing against a team like Australia, who are one of the better teams in the world, performances do make a difference. It gives you a lot of confidence.”

“We’ll take it as any other series and playing against one of the better sides in the world, we are looking to do well as a team, looking to perform and win if possible,” added the batting coach.

Rahul also can hold wickets and the coach was requested whether or not there was a thought course of to make use of Rahul as a stumper.

“We haven’t really started thinking on those lines yet. Rahul can keep, that’s the skill that he has. So that will depend if the team management feels at any stage we require that.” Rathour additionally asserted that he doesn’t see any concern with the middle-order.

“It is (middle-order) not a weak point. Few innings again we scored 383. We have been scoring runs, our batters have executed effectively. Shreyas (Iyer) is batting very well. (Rishabh) Pant has performed a few helpful innings. So I do not see a difficulty.

“Prime three are scoring closely, in order that’s a great downside to have, however we’ve got sufficient choices and do not see any points with that,” he added.

Rathour was requested about the way forward for all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and he mentioned it was for the selectors to determine.

“That is the problem the selectors must cope with. He is (Kedar) within the squad, he is executed effectively up to now.

So the choice will rely on what we see because the staff requires. His long-term future is for the selectors to determine,”Rathour mentioned.

The batting coach mentioned Kedar has not bowled in current occasions as a result of the primary quick bowlers have executed effectively.

“It isn’t that he (Kedar) cannot bowl. He hasn’t been used as a result of our major quick bowlers have executed effectively. He provides you the sixth possibility. So in case the staff feels want for a sixth possibility, in case someone has an off day…”

Australia possess among the finest pacers on the earth, and have include a four-pronged assault, comprising Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson.

So what’s the sport plan in opposition to the pacers? Rathour replied, “All of our batters have performed in opposition to them rather a lot. They know these bowlers, their strengths, the areas the place they bowl – so the sport plan might be in accordance with that.

“It’s a good surface we are playing on and nothing different basically. Just take it as any other team.”

Lastly, he was requested concerning the left-arm pacers who’ve troubled the Indian batsmen. “I do not suppose it is left-arm seamers in any explicit approach. Good bowlers will hassle batters and Mitchell Starc is an effective bowler.

“So folks like Rohit and Virat have their very own plans. All these issues have been mentioned and they’re engaged on these issues,” he signed off.

In the meantime, Rohit was hit on his thumb throughout coaching, prompting him to take a break, however he was batting within the nets once more.