Rohit, Dhawan “Progressing Well”, Final Call Before 3rd ODI vs Australia

Staff India will take a name on injured openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan earlier than the ultimate ODI in Bengaluru on Sunday itself. Whereas Dhawan did not come out to area on account of a blow on his rib cage whereas batting, Rohit walked off within the 43rd over of the Australia innings after a shoulder harm. The workforce administration is retaining a detailed eye on the duo and can take a name on their availability earlier than the sequence decider on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The BCCI stated: “Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well. Their recovery is being closely monitored and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken tomorrow before the match.”

Talking after the sport, skipper Virat Kohli gave an replace on Rohit’s shoulder and stated: “I asked Rohit briefly just now. It’s that left shoulder which has popped out a few times. There’s no tear, so hopefully he should be back for the next game.”

As for Dhawan, BCCI had issued a press release on Friday itself after the India innings whereby Dhawan hit a 90-ball 96. “Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today,” BCCI stated.

Whereas Dhawan and Kohli each hit fifties, it was Ok.L. Rahul who stole the present together with his blitz on the finish of the India innings. Talking after the sport, Rahul stated that watching movies of the likes of Steve Smith, AB de Villiers and Kane Williamson helped him.

“I just spoke a lot more to middle-order batsmen. I watched a lot of videos, I spoke a lot to Virat (Kohli), watched a lot of videos of AB or Steve Smith for the matter on how they build their innings,” Rahul stated on the post-match press convention on Friday after India defeated Australia by 36 runs.

“Kane Williamson, who I’ve tried to return and watch a few of his movies to see how they construct their innings, and the way they play in sure conditions.

“Solely factor I’ve tried is how you can be higher in sure conditions. And studying of the sport has obtained loads higher now that I’ve performed in several positions,” he added.