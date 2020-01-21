Rohit Kishnani Talks About His Experience Being Filmmaker And A Producer For Music Videos

Each filmmaker has bought a distinct imaginative and prescient to make one thing attention-grabbing for his or her viewers. Rohit Kishnani is understood for making horror style in Bollywood. He not too long ago hit the headlines when he launched American backwoods fashion thriller movie in Bollywood titled ‘Kyun: The Killer Night time. Rohit alongside together with his brother Rohan Kishnani has been investing in a number of Bollywood movies. The duo has been working for a number of tasks collectively together with a variety of music movies. With having launched greater than 10 music movies with Zee Music Firm and T-Sequence, the brothers are making good investments and producing some actually good things for the viewers.

Whereas each of them hail from Canada, their roots are from India and they’re attempting to convey a change in Bollywood with American fashion movies. Furthermore, the brothers have two manufacturing homes – Rohit Kishnani Productions and RSR Movies the place they plan to provide a variety of music movies. A few of their finest works embrace a music titled ‘O Jaana’ with music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan which had actress Iqra Aziz in it. The gifted brothers have labored with many different famend singers like Mohammed Irfan, Mika Singh, fateh doe,Aishwarya Majmudar amongst others.

As a producer, Rohit has produced some music movies named ‘Pyar Jatt Da’, ‘So Excessive’, ‘Lariya Ishq’ and plenty of others. His newest work was music video titled ‘Tere Bajon’ which was launched in December 2019. ‘Soniye’ and ‘Kala Swimsuit’ have been additionally launched in November final yr. Whereas talking about his expertise, Rohit stated, “A filmmaker has got his/her own freedom to make a film. In these recent years, I have shifted my focus towards making some relevant cinema for the audience and me along with Rohan will soon be working on some films which will be released soon.”