Rohit, Kohli Shine As India Clinch ODI Series Against Australia

India outclassed Australia with a commanding seven-wicket win within the third and closing One-Day Worldwide of the three-match sequence in Bengaluru on Sunday. After a formidable bowling efficiency, Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped the hosts safe the win with 15 balls to spare on the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Chasing a below-par goal of 287, Rohit Sharma top-scored for India as he notched up his 29th century within the 50-over format. Rohit Sharma was well-supported by skipper Virat Kohli who missed out on his 44th ODI hundred by simply 11 runs. As soon as Australia removed Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer got here out all weapons blazing as India cruised to a seven-wicket win.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch received the toss and selected to bat however his determination backfired because the guests misplaced their first wicket within the fourth over as Mohammed Shami eliminated David Warner.

Then a giant mix-up between captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith gave India their second breakthrough.

Marnus Labuschagne then joined Smith within the center because the duo placed on a stand of over 100 runs for the third wicket.

Indian bowlers stored chipping in with wickets at common intervals as they managed to limit Australia to 286 for 9 in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami was the decide of the bowlers for the hosts as he returned with figures of 4 for 63.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa all picked up one wicket apiece.