Rohit Named ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year, Virat Wins ‘Spirit Of Cricket’

Rohit Sharma, who top-scored within the One-day Worldwide (ODI) format in 2019, was on Wednesday adjudged the ODI Cricketer of the 12 months by the Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC). Rohit Sharma scored a complete of seven centuries final yr, out of which 5 got here within the World Cup 2019. India captain Virat Kohli bagged the spirit of cricket award for his gesture to the group in a league stage fixture in opposition to Australia within the marquee event. Within the match in opposition to Australia, Virat Kohli gestured in direction of the group to cheer for former Australia captain Steve Smith. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who had a dream season in Take a look at cricket, was named males’s rising cricketer of the yr. Marnus Labuschagne scored 1104 runs in 11 matches for his nation.

Ben Stokes, who performed a key function in England’s World Cup 2019 triumph, received the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world participant of the yr.

Pat Cummins, with 59 wickets in Take a look at cricket final season, was named the Take a look at Cricketer of the 12 months by ICC.

India’s Deepak Chahar received the T20I Efficiency of the 12 months award for his magical figures of six for seven in opposition to Bangladesh, together with a hat-trick.

Richard Illingworth, former England Take a look at cricketer, bagged the ICC Umpire of the 12 months award.

Scotland’s Kyle Coetzer, who averaged 48.88 in 2019, received the affiliate cricketer of the yr award.