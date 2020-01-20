“Rohit Ne Maar Ke Bharta Nikaal Dia”: Shoaib Akhtar Pokes Fun At Aussies

Rohit Sharma smashed a match-winning century as India beat Australia by seven wickets to clinch the three-match One-Day Worldwide (ODI) collection 2-1 on Sunday. The precise-handed opener’s knock of 119 was essential to India’s trigger after Australia had posted 286 for 9 of their 50 overs. Rohit obtained the right help from India captain Virat Kohli, who scored 89 off 91 balls, because the hosts reached the goal with 15 balls to spare. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lauded the Indian staff and Rohit Sharma, poking enjoyable on the Australian bowlers by saying that the India opener beat them to a pulp.

“In Chinnaswamy, India bullied Australia, hammered them. India toyed around with Australia as if they were kids. They thrashed and humiliated them. When Rohit Sharma is on song, he doesn’t care whether it is a good ball or a bad ball. He has so much of time, so much elegance when he plays his shots,” Shoaib Akhtar mentioned on his YouTube channel.

“Everything becomes easy for him, it comes very naturally to him. At a place like M Chinnaswamy, where it is conducive for batting, then Rohit Sharma becomes very ruthless. Usne maar maar ke bharta nikaal dia bowlers ka (He beat the bowlers to a pulp). He went after (Adam) Zampa, went after Mitchell Starc. The cut shot he hit was like the one Sachin (Tendulkar) hit me. Australia were annihilated today,” mentioned the previous Pakistan pacer.

The collection win was all of the extra spectacular for India, having been thrashed by 10 wickets within the opening ODI in Mumbai — Australia’s greatest ever win over India in ODIs when it comes to wickets.

The hosts bounced again in fashion by routing the Australians in Rajkot and produced one other scientific efficiency in Bengaluru to avenge the final ODI collection loss to Australia at dwelling.

India will now head to New Zealand to play a five-match T20I collection adopted by three ODIs and two Check matches.