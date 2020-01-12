Rohit Returns, Kohli To Lead India’s T20I Squad For Series In New Zealand

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday returned to India’s 16-member T20I squad for the tour of New Zealand because the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju Samson. The five-man choice panel additionally introduced again pacer Mohammed Shami, who like Rohit, was rested for the T20I sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka. Wicket-keeper batsman Samson had performed the third T20I in opposition to Sri Lanka in Pune, scoring six runs. There have been no main surprises with a lot of the gamers selecting themselves. The five-match T20I sequence in opposition to New Zealand will start on January 24 in Auckland.

The choice committee beneath outgoing chairman MSK Prasad saved the ODI and Check squads on maintain in the intervening time.

“There are no surprises in the Indian T20I squad with Rohit as usual coming back in place of Sanju, who is already in New Zealand with the A team. All the other players picked themselves,” a senior BCCI official aware of choice issues advised PTI on the situation of anonymity.

Curiously, the Check and the ODI squads weren’t introduced and it’s believed that Hardik Pandya’s newest health drama may very well be the rationale.

A BCCI launch talked about that Hardik Pandya’s rehabilitation course of is taking “longer than expected”.

Vijay Shankar had changed Pandya within the India A squad for New Zealand shadow tour.

“Hardik Pandya was boarding the flight to New Zealand for A group with out taking part in a Ranji match. If we go by media stories, his coach has stated that there are workload points as regards to his bowling.

That itself implies that he’s not match. I believe the BCCI will instruct Hardik to first play Ranji Trophy for Baroda and show his health,” one other senior board supply stated.

India’s T20I squad for NZ tour: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur