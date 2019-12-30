House / TV / Rohit Roy on Kushal Punjabi’s suicide: ‘We treat a simple viral with medication but smile through mental ailments’

TV actor Kushal Punjabi dedicated suicide on Thursday and trade colleague Rohit Roy has mentioned that it’s unhappy how psychological illnesses are ignored. He added that actors, particularly, pay a whole lot of consideration to bodily well-being however ignore psychological well-being. It’s being speculated that Kushal could have been depressed over his spouse Audrey Dolhen’s refusal to shift to Mumbai.

Talking with Pinkvilla, Rohit mentioned, “In today’s age of beautifully packaged human beings, we spend lakhs to fortify our bodies but take our minds for granted. We treat a simple viral with medication but smile through mental ailments. Sadly, in India, people, especially actors, refuse to seek help because some believe seeing a psychiatrist is frowned upon. People suffering from depression refuse to take medication or go to a therapist saying ‘pagal thodi hun main’, and in the process alienate themselves and become more and more lonely.”

“I urge anyone battling depression or any other mental issues to reach out at the very onset. Don’t wait for it to pass.. it won’t. Seek counsel, talk to your family and friends, mental issues are nothing to be embarrassed about. I urge the government to open many more help centers which are widely advertised and easily accessible. If there is a movement to eradicate Polio, why can’t we launch something similar to reach out to people suffering from mental illness and those in need of help?” Rahul advised the leisure web site.

Kushal was discovered useless in his Bandra condo on December 26, following which the Bandra police registered an unintentional loss of life report. In a suicide notice discovered at his condo, Kushal had said that nobody was chargeable for his loss of life. Actor Chetan Hansraj in his assertion to the Bandra police, mentioned that Kushal felt alone and was sad staying away from his spouse, Audrey Dolhen, and their son.

Producer and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram upon listening to about Kushal’s loss of life and wrote, “Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed… Rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. you have served your time in hell.”

