Rohit Sharma Breaks Sanath Jayasuriya’s 22-Year-Old Record

India’s Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old file for many runs in a calendar 12 months by an opener throughout codecs. Coming into the third and remaining ODI towards the West Indies right here, Rohit was solely 9 in need of eclipsing the previous Sri Lankan swashbuckler, who tallied 2387 runs in 1997. When the Mumbaikar obtained out for a run-a-ball 63 on the Barabati Stadium, Rohit aggregated 2442 runs. The batsman scored 10 a whole lot throughout codecs and as many half centuries within the 12 months, averaging 53.08 in 47 innings. Rohit went previous the previous Sri Lanka captain’s file when he took a single off a Sheldon Cottrell supply.

Among the many different notable openers, who had good seasons are Virender Sehwag (2355 runs) in 2008 and Matthew Hayden (2349 runs) in 2003. He’s additionally on the high spot within the calendar run-scoring charts in ODIs with 1490.