Rohit Sharma “Grateful” After Ending 2019 As Leading ODI Run-Scorer

Rohit Sharma was named Man of the Collection as India chased down 316 to win the three-match ODI sequence towards the West Indies 2-1 on Sunday. He scored 63 on Sunday, following up his 159 within the second match and ended as the highest scorer of the sequence with 258 runs. “It was a decider, so we wanted to win this game. We’ve always seen that Cuttack is a good batting track,” he mentioned within the post-match presentation ceremony. Persevering with their good run on the prime of the order, Rohit and KL Rahul added 122 runs on Sunday.

“We wanted to make runs upfront. But great to see the way Virat (Kohli) and KL (Rahul) batted and (Ravindra) Jadeja at the end. I quite enjoyed Shardul’s (Thakur) pull shot, even if it was a top edge,” he mentioned.

The win caps a unprecedented yr for Rohit wherein he scored 2,442 runs throughout codecs. Solely captain Virat Kohli has scored greater than him in world cricket this yr.

On Sunday, Rohit additionally surpassed Sri Lankan nice Sanath Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old file for many runs as an opener in a calendar yr throughout codecs. Rohit’s ninth run took his tally to 2,388 runs, which took him previous Jayasuriya’s 1997 tally of two,387 runs.

Other than ending the World Cup as the very best run-scorer, Rohit appeared to have lastly discovered his footing in Check cricket. Opening the batting for India for the primary time within the longest format of the sport within the sequence towards South Africa earlier within the yr, Rohit smashed 529 runs in 4 innings.

“Extremely grateful for the year I’ve had. A World Cup victory would have been nice, but as a team, throughout the year, whether red ball or white ball cricket, we came together really well. Personally I’ve enjoyed batting, but there’s no way I’m stopping. There’s an exciting year coming up,” he mentioned.

Rohit mentioned that the problem will come when India begins travelling subsequent yr and so they wish to keep on the prime of the Check Championship desk even then. India’s subsequent Check sequence is in New Zealand in February.

“I understand my batting really well and I want to play within my limits. Knowing the gameplan you want to execute is very important. Once we start travelling, we want to win games and stay on top of the table,” he mentioned.