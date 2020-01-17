Rohit Sharma Hurts His Left Hand During 2nd ODI Against Australia

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was taken off the sphere after hurting his left hand whereas fielding within the second ODI towards Australia in Rajkot. Rohit awkwardly dived to save lots of a boundary at deep level when he harm his left-shoulder within the 43rd over. Rohit operating from sweeper cowl made a tumbling effort and was in seen writhing in ache.

He then walked out with the physio Nitin Patel and was changed by Kedar Jadhav within the area.

After the match, India captain Virat Kohli mentioned Rohit is anticipated to be match for the third and last ODI, to be performed in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“Rohit’s left shoulder has popped out of few times, and he should be good to go in the next game,” he mentioned.