Rohit Sharma Scores 29th ODI Century In Series Decider vs Australia

Rohit Sharma slammed his 29th One-Day Worldwide century within the ongoing third match of three-game collection towards Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rohit Sharma smashed eight boundaries and hit 5 pictures that went over the ropes enroute to the magical three-figure mark. It was Rohit Sharma’s eight century towards Australia within the ODI format. Rohit Sharma got here in to bat with a brand new opening accomplice KL Rahul as Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his left shoulder, didn’t come out to open the innings. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma placed on 64 runs for the primary wicket earlier than Ashton Agar eliminated Rahul to supply the primary breakthrough for the guests. India captain Virat Kohli then joined his deputy Rohit within the center and took the house facet nearer to the goal.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma turned the third quickest batsman to attain 9,000 runs within the 50-over format.

The 32-year-old batsman went previous the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to realize the feat.

Solely Virat Kohli, who took 197 innings to realize the landmark, and AB de Villiers, who performed 205 innings to attain 9,000 runs within the One-Day format.

Within the match, Australia posted a aggressive whole of 286 for 9 from their quota of 50 overs.

Steve Smith top-scored for the guests as he managed to get his first ODI century after three years.

Marnus Labuschagne, taking part in his third ODI, slammed his maiden half-century in his second outing with the bat within the 50-over format.