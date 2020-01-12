Rohit, Warner Have “Vivacious Appetite” For Runs: Dean Jones

Each India and Australia are excessive on confidence after successful their respective collection in opposition to Sri Lanka and New Zealand and former cricketer Dean Jones is happy to witness the upcoming contest between two best ODI openers of the latest occasions — David Warner and Rohit Sharma. Whereas the Males in Blue hammered the islanders 2-Zero in a T20I collection, the Kangaroos had whitewashed New Zealand Three-Zero in Exams and now, the Aaron Finch-led Aussies might be up in opposition to the No. 2 ranked Group India in a three-match ODI rubber.

Commenting forward of the collection, beginning January 14 in Mumbai, Jones felt it might be battle between Rohit and Warner as each of them are all the time hungry to get runs underneath their belt and it will likely be attention-grabbing to see who of the 2 wins finally.

Talking on Sport Plan completely on Star Sports activities, the previous Aussie cricketer stated: “Rohit Sharma and David Warner are good at both sides of the ground. If you shut one side of the ground they will find a way to get runs on the other side of the ground.”

“These guys are not only physically fit, but mentally fit as well and they have a vivacious appetite for runs and I want to see who wins this battle,” he added.

Jones additionally felt the staff these days prefer to have bowlers of their armoury who may bowl over 140 kmph as any easy error in opposition to them may fetch a wicket.

“That’s the thing with bowlers with a rate of 140 , when they bowl above 140 and you make a mistake, you dont have time – you get bowled out or LBW and that is why the team likes to have bowlers that bowl at a 140,” he expressed.