Roller coaster ride of a season for North Bay’s Hunter now will end at the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY — The unhealthy information was anticipated and, in actuality wasn’t horrible:

Ryan Hunter, an offensive guard with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs who hails from North Bay, Ont., was not on the crew’s 46-man roster for Sunday’s AFC Championship sport.

The excellent news was two-fold. Half 1 he had really came upon earlier within the week. Like was the case for the divisional spherical assembly with the Houston Texans seven days earlier, Hunter was among the many Chiefs seven “inactive” gamers as a result of he had made the 53-man roster.

In different phrases, the playoffs offered Hunter with a few good payoffs.

Half 2 developed later Sunday afternoon. From his spot on the sidelines, he watched his teammates defeat the Tennessee Titans and reserve a spot within the Tremendous Bowl as AFC champions.

Now he’s off to Miami.

“It’s awesome,” Hunter mentioned of win over the Titans and what it means to him, although he wasn’t taking part in. “Now we have 5 offensive linemen on the scout crew and we’re going up towards the (defensive) starters day-after-day. It’s good observe and good prep for them.

“We will need to have did a great job as a result of Derrick Henry didn’t have too many yards.”

That Hunter was in a position to be the place he was on Sunday and pull in additional than observe squad cash in January wouldn’t have been anybody’s wager given the a few days he had in October.

To recap: After spending all of final yr — his first with the Chiefs group — on the PS, the 24-year previous Hunter made the crew this season out of coaching camp.

He was inactive the primary couple of video games, however then he began to decorate for the primary time as a NFLer. Hunter solely noticed minimal work, simply six snaps on particular groups in Week Three’s 33-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and 7 particular groups snaps the next week in a 34-30 win over the Detroit Lions.

However in Week 5, he took the sector with the offence for 14 snaps late within the fourth quarter of what resulted in a 19-13 loss. One other dream had been realized, however it was not the debut Hunter had envisioned.

Admittedly, he performed poorly.

“I wasn’t nervous,” mentioned the 6-foot-Three, 316-pounder. “I was excited to go out. I was confident I was ready to go.”

So what occurred?

“Every team has a good defensive line … every player has different techniques and different abilities that are different from one another, which makes it difficult,” Hunter mentioned. “We have been down late, it was apparent passing conditions each single play.

“However I’ve simply bought to play higher subsequent time.”

At first it didn’t appear like there can be a subsequent day for Hunter. Not in Kansas Metropolis, anyway.

The following day he was lower.

The truth that the Chiefs had a whole lot of accidents at the moment labored in Hunter’s favour. Twenty-four hours after he was launched, they re-signed him to the observe squad.

It was a tense time for the Bowling Inexperienced grad. He didn’t know if the Chiefs would deliver him again, if one other NFL crew would name his agent, or if he was going to listen to from the Toronto Argos, who personal his CFL rights.

He didn’t even know if he’d be persevering with his soccer profession.

“You really don’t know what’s going to happen when you’re on waivers because they don’t tell you until the 24 hours are up, if someone wants to claim you or not,” Hunter mentioned. “So that you form of sit at dwelling and maintain busy. It’s bizarre as a result of it was a Tuesday and on Wednesday we’re right here on a full day. So it was simply onerous for the day to cross alongside. My girlfriend was at work, so it was simply me and my canine. I used to be simply attempting to do stuff. Take him on walks. Watch TV. Do some cleansing, do some cooking. Simply keep busy.

“However you may’t assist however take into consideration what’s going to occur. Fortunately when the 24 hours have been up, the Chiefs needed to signal me again.

“There was a few groups that needed to do exercises, however I felt assured in my place right here with the crew and them eager to deliver me again, that they nonetheless consider in me, the coaches like me, I really feel the personnel likes me and I really feel like I perceive the scheme very properly. So it’s higher to take a pay lower and positional lower on the observe squad, however I’ll nonetheless be in the identical group.”

Getting launched was nonetheless robust for him, a “complete 180” in his mindset.

“You kind of question yourself,” Hunter mentioned. “Then after a week or two, I was like, alright, you’ve got to pull your pants up and go back to work like nothing’s ever happened. So once that happened I could tell I was getting more active in the meetings, I was doing better at practice. You’ve kind of got to live and learn, and forget about it, just keep moving on.”

The entire roller-coaster trip taught Hunter a lesson.

“You’ve got to take everything with a grain of salt and understand everything happens in life for a reason,” he mentioned. “Once I made the crew I used to be very excited, however I knew it was solely the beginning. Final yr I bought lower after camp and this yr I made the crew, so I knew it was a step in the appropriate course.

“However going into the season I knew there was so much I needed to work on nonetheless, I actually hadn’t performed in a sport. Watching these guys play each Sunday, you see what it takes to be a starter. Although it was a small style of it, on the finish of the fourth quarter, you form of get a really feel for actual NFL sport velocity. How issues occur shortly. So I feel having that have, coming into subsequent yr, and persevering with to develop although the observe squad this season will assist so much. Although I didn’t get to play that a lot, it’s nonetheless one thing you may say you’ve completed, and it’ll put together you for the long run.”

In his quick future, Hunter now has a visit to Miami.

“Same as last week, with our guys being healthy and probably playing the best game they did all year, probably not going to, but you never know. So I prepare the same way, whether I dress, whether I start, whether I’m a backup or whatever it is.”