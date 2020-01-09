Rom-con artist loses bid to stay conviction over strip searches

The conviction of a romance con artist who defrauded a girl of a whole bunch of hundreds of was upheld on Thursday regardless of his competition that frequent strip searches in detention had violated his rights.

In affirming final 12 months’s conviction of Shaun Rootenberg, the decide additionally rejected his arguments of prosecutorial misconduct associated to late pre-trial disclosure of supplies.

“The strip searches were conducted in compliance with the legislation and policies and procedures,” Superior Court docket Justice Beth Allen stated in her ruling. “I find there were no violations of the applicant’s rights.”

A sentencing listening to is now set for Feb. 10. The prosecutor wouldn’t say what punishment he would ask for Rootenberg, who had beforehand been sentenced in 2005 for fraud to a few and a half years behind bars.

Rootenberg, who’s in his 50s, had argued for a keep of proceedings as a result of he had been subjected to a whole bunch of strip searches in “humiliating and unlawful conditions.” He stated they had been achieved within the presence of different inmates and correctional officers, a few of whom had been feminine.

However Allen stated Rootenberg, for instance, opted to work within the detention centre kitchen regardless of figuring out he can be strip searched earlier than and after his shifts. She rejected his arguments that he by no means complained to authorities or the courts as a result of he feared guards would see him as a troublemaker.

Allen additionally discovered no dangerous religion on the a part of a earlier prosecutor across the late disclosure situation.

Neither situation, she stated, impacted his proper to a good trial that might warrant the extraordinary measure of staying the proceedings in gentle of his having dedicated the “serious crime” of making the most of the romantic affections of a girl.

Allen had discovered Rootenberg, of Thornhill, Ont., responsible of defrauding Victoria Smith out of $595,000. The divorced mom of two, whom he met on the e-Concord relationship web site in July 2013, had given him the cash to speculate on her behalf. As a substitute, Allen discovered he had used her funds to purchase himself a brand new BMW and repay playing money owed, amongst different issues.

Smith, who initially believed she was concerned with a Shaun Rothberg, complained to police about 18 months later after discovering his actual identification.

The decide had beforehand refused to declare a mistrial amid Rootenberg’s arguments that she was biased. Nonetheless, she allowed him to mount his now-unsuccessful constitutional problem over his therapy whereas in custody and the disclosure points.

The present case additionally initially concerned one other of Rootenberg’s romantic companions, Dr. Kim Barker, who resigned in 2015 below a cloud as medical officer of well being for the Algoma Public Well being Unit in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Barker, who says Rootenberg preyed on her vulnerability, had employed him as Shaun Rothberg to be the unit’s chief monetary officer. The Crown didn’t proceed on these prices.

The Supreme Court docket of Canada not too long ago refused to weigh in on Barker’s years-long however in the end unsuccessful battle to maintain secret an embarrassing forensic report into Rootenberg’s hiring. The well being unit is predicted to launch the report inside the subsequent a number of weeks.