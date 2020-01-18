Roman Reigns Explains Why His Fist Gets A Cushion During WWE Entrance

Roman Reigns makes solution to the ring in the identical means just about each time. He crops his fist down and will get centered, however some followers may not understand he has slightly cushion for his hand.

One fan requested Roman Reigns to “please explain this.” Then Reigns replied and proceeded defined why the Huge Canine wants a pad for his paw.

Nothing to elucidate Nick. It’s slightly piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on metal grate. I gota carry out like 48 weeks a yr man. So that may be silly. It could be like, head butting a door earlier than my match degree of silly. Anyway, have a great day Nick.

When Roman Reigns places it that means it is sensible that he would wish a pad for his fist. It additionally helps him discover his mark every time. The little dig at Goldberg with the road about headbutting doorways wasn’t misplaced on us both.