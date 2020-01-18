Roman Reigns Picks Stipulation For WWE Royal Rumble Match

Roman Reigns is going through King Corbin on the Royal Rumble. King Corbin thought that he would have a simple win if he acquired to choose the stipulation for his or her match. That didn’t prove as deliberate.

Roman Reigns and Robert Roode confronted one another in a tables match that closed out Friday Evening SmackDown this week. If Roode received then Corbin picked the stipulation, however Roman was preventing for himself.

Corbin tried to make use of energy in numbers together with Dolph Ziggler to steal a win, however he forgot that The Usos are again.

Jimmy and Jey Uso quickly rushed the ring and evened up the percentages. This gave Roman Reigns an opportunity to spear Robert Roode by way of a desk.

After he received, Roman Reigns mentioned that he’ll beat King Corbin throughout the baseball stadium in Houston. They are going to face one another in a falls rely wherever match on January 26th on the Royal Rumble.

King Corbin didn’t appear too joyful about this.