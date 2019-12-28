Roman Reigns vs King Corbin – Loser Eats Dog Food Match Advertised

Roman Reigns remains to be in search of revenge on King Corbin. Now The Huge Canine would possibly give the 2019 King Of The Ring winner a style of his personal drugs.

The SAP Middle shall be internet hosting Friday Night time SmackDown on February seventh. There’s a very attention-grabbing match marketed together with the remainder of the scheduled card.

You’ll be able to try the marketed card beneath. Included in that checklist is a Roman Reigns vs King Corbin match with a “loser eats dog food stipulation.”

WWE Friday Night time SmackDown is coming to San Jose! Double Essential Occasion! Your probability to see Daniel Bryan vs. Common Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a loser eats pet food match, plus SmackDown Tag Crew Champions the New Day, SmackDown Ladies’s Champion Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and extra! *Card is topic to alter.

It is a very attention-grabbing stipulation. The truth that this match is booked for February may additionally give us a clue that Corbin and Reigns shall be battling for a while to come back.