Romancing The Stone: Louis Vuitton Shows Off Huge Rough Diamond

Sewello is the largest tough diamond found in over a century.

Paris:

The most important tough diamond found in over a century was proven to personal purchasers Tuesday by French luxurious handbag-maker Louis Vuitton, which acquired the 1,758-carat gem to make an enormous splash within the high-end jewelry market.

The stone named “Sewelo,” which means “rare find” within the tswana tongue of Botswana the place it was found, is the dimensions of a tennis ball.

It’s the second-biggest diamond ever discovered, after the three,100-carat “Cullinan” mined in neighbouring South Africa in 1905, which went on to adorn Britain’s crown jewels.

Canadian mining firm Lucara Diamond, which recovered the stone, final week introduced a cope with Louis Vuitton and the Antwerp-based diamond producer HB Firm to have it carved up and polished.

Louis Vuitton, a part of the LVMH luxurious conglomerate, created shock within the jewelry sector by pipping high-end homes resembling Cartier and Graff to accumulate the bragging rights to what might be the diamond deal of the century.

It comes after LVMH efficiently wooed New York jewelry home Tiffany, agreeing to fork out $16.2 billion (14.6 billion euros) for the fabled maker of marriage ceremony rings and diamonds that are available blue containers.

“It’s the biggest potential we have right now,” Louis Vuitton chief government Michael Burke instructed the Monetary Instances just lately of the corporate’s gem enterprise.

By exhibiting purchasers the tough diamond, LVMH additionally goals to set itself aside within the rarefied world of excessive jewelry, which is centred on Paris’s ritzy Place Vendome.

“No jeweller has done that (show the rough stone) – that is not the way high-end jewellery functions, it does not show what happens behind the scenes,” Burke instructed the FT, including that Louis Vuitton’s objective was to be “utterly transparent in what mine it came from and associating the final client in the creation of the final stone”.

Whereas its has a glittering future, “Sewelo” at the moment resembles a lump of coal, nonetheless coated within the black carbon by which it was mined.

Lucara, which mentioned it can obtain 50 % of the proceeds of the ensuing diamonds with an additional 5 % going in direction of neighborhood tasks in Botswana, mentioned the “full potential of this special stone” could be revealed solely when polished.

Louis Vuitton has not mentioned how a lot it paid for the stone nor how a lot it might finally be value.

Buffing its picture

Raluca Anghel, head of exterior affairs of the worldwide Diamond Producers Affiliation, mentioned that consultants who loved an in depth look believed it to have “true potential”.

“You can already imagine everything you can create from this unique diamond,” she mentioned.

For Arnaud Cadart, portfolio supervisor on the French asset administration agency Flornoy & Associes, the acquisition permits Louis Vuitton to “boost its aura and position itself in an increasingly high-end market by seeking out very big clients for exclusive products.”

Louis Vuitton made its first foray into the world of ultra-luxury jewels a decade in the past, looking for to imbue the model with a contact of additional glamour and faucet into attainable cross-selling — handbag-plus-jewels — alternatives.

In 2012, it joined the creme de la creme of excessive jewelry, together with Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier and Boucheron, by opening a retailer on Place Vendome.

After the Paris exhibiting, the “Sewelo” shall be taken on a tour of potential overseas purchasers.