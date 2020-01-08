January eight, 2020 | 1:35am

Seems like we’ll must go trinket-shopping elsewhere.

Roman leaders have formally banned memento stands and snack bars at historic points of interest, together with the Colosseum, Pantheon, Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps. The small, cellular retailers have been forbidden from working immediately on the iconic websites, in hopes of easing congestion and higher defending the monuments, The Telegraph reviews.

The brand new rules went into impact Jan. 1, in keeping with Lonely Planet.

“For years, the monuments of the city have been tarnished by vendors who sell drinks, panini and trinkets in front of Rome’s architectural jewels. This is no longer tolerable,” Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi stated of the information.

In line with Raggi, the distributors had been poised to “ruin the image of Rome.”

Seventeen stalls on the Pantheon, Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps, Piazza Navona and Trident are stated to have been shut down, although eight of the bunch have been given permission to completely relocate and function additional away from the monuments, per a current authorities assertion. Snack vans that beforehand bought meals close to the Colosseum and Circus Maximus are as a consequence of get the boot from the native council quickly as properly, Lonely Planet reviews.

In associated headlines, Raggi’s authorities has additionally banned individuals from sitting on the Spanish Steps, splashing in fountains, consuming in entrance of the legendary monuments and strolling round bare-chested, amongst different measures, in keeping with the outlet.