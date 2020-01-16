Romelu Lukaku shows off his giant new bed as he moves into Milan apartment

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

At effectively over 6ft tall in his soccer socks, powerhouse striker Romelu Lukaku is an enormous man, however even he appears to be like tiny in his model new mattress.

The Inter Milan star now has someplace big to get his head down – in spite of everything, storming to second within the Serie A scoring charts with 14 targets is tiring work.

Lukaku has handled himself to the ‘Rolls Royce of beds’ and his Inter team-mates have been fast to see the humorous facet, joking that it’s massive sufficient to sleep 15 folks.

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has proven off the huge mattress in his new condo close to San Siro

The Belgian posted two images of him mendacity within the mattress, prompting jokes from his team-mates

The 26-year-old shared two images on Instagram of him mendacity underneath the massive covers as he thanked the bespoke luxurious mattress firm Maree for the supply, saying: ‘New condo, new mattress.’

LUKAKU THIS SEASON Serie A appearances: 19 Objectives: 14, assists: 2 Champions League appearances: 5 Objectives: 2, assists: 2 Coppa Italia appearances: 1 Objectives: 2 Whole: 25 appearances, 18 targets, four assists

His Inter team-mates took the chance to poke enjoyable at their prime scorer, with defender Andrea Ranocchia commenting: ‘Is it for 15 folks?’

Whereas former Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles, who performed with Lukaku throughout the striker’s 4 years at Goodison, additionally joked: ‘Mattress for seven?’

Others commented on the put up that his mattress is larger than their whole home.

Maree construct the world’s largest mattresses and say their beds ‘are as extraordinary as those who dream on them’.

It was reported final week that Lukaku had splashed out on two neighbouring flats so his mom and child son might stay subsequent door to him.

He purchased the posh flats in Metropolis Life, a brand new district close to the San Siro, in keeping with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

In December 2018, his then girlfriend Sarah Mens gave beginning to son Romeo however they’re since believed to have cut up up and Lukaku’s mom Adolphine helps handle the one-year-old so he can consider his soccer.

Lukaku has made a flying begin to life in Serie A and is the league joint second top-scorer

And the association seems to be paying dividends on the pitch because the striker has made a flying begin to life in Italy after blended fortunes at Manchester United.

He has scored 14 targets in Serie A, the identical whole as Cristiano Ronaldo, who each path Lazio’s in-form Ciro Motionless who has already notched up 20 league targets.

Lukaku’s type has helped propel Inter to second within the desk, two factors behind Juventus, as new boss Antonio Conte appears to be like to prise the title from the Outdated Girl for the primary time since 2011.