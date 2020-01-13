Ronda Rousey Gives Steve-O From ‘Jackass’ Personal Farm Tour

Ronda Rousey has loads of well-known buddies. When Steve-O from Jackass needed to take a tour of Browsey Acres there was no means she may say no.

Steve-O was fascinated with Rousey’s chickens. She talked all about elevating them and the way a lot work it takes. Then they fed the chickens and received some eggs. The well-known stuntman turned comic was stunned how massive Rousey’s eggs had been.

Then it was time to satisfy the goats and Rousey’s “guard donkey.” The pack goats are a part of Rousey’s “Apocalypse plan” as a result of you may pack a lot on them and they’ll simply comply with you wherever you go. Rousey instructed Steve-O about how certainly one of her goats would “piss in his own face until we cut his balls off.” Steve-O needed to know extra about that.

Steve-O was impressed by Rousey and Travis Browne’s doomsday preppers plan. There have been a lot extra animals to see on Browsey acres and Steve-O had a good time. You may try your complete 20 minute video beneath.