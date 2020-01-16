Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley haven’t left the toxicity of their relationship behind in 2019.

Sadly, there was one other home violence incident involving the 2. This time, the Jersey Shore star was the one granted an emergency safety order after claiming his ex-girlfriend “viciously” attacked him.

In an announcement made to Individuals on Wednesday, Ronnie’s lawyer revealed extra in regards to the alleged assault, which occurred over the weekend:

“Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

His legal professional went on:

“Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer. Then, this morning, a Family Court Judge in the Clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020.”

An order for cover can be generally known as a restraining order, and within the case of Ariana Sky‘s dad and mom, this one is much from the primary one to be granted throughout their tumultuous love timeline.

These following their ups and downs collectively will know his child momma has her personal order towards him, stemming from one other home violence incident in October the place Ronnie allegedly threatened to kill her.

Ortiz-Magro was charged with 5 misdemeanors, together with one rely of home violence, one rely of brandishing a weapon, one rely of kid endangerment, one rely of resisting arrest, and one rely of felony threats.

So, when Harley’s lawyer Lisa Bloom was approached for a remark, it’s no marvel the October restraining order was introduced up as soon as once more:

“Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jenn Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him. We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jenn does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jenn just wants to raise her baby in peace.”

All anybody desires is for little Ariana to be raised “in peace”! It’s unlucky that doesn’t appear to be the case as her dad and mom proceed to go at one another.

In fact, we have now a sense we’ll be listening to from either side with regard to this newest incident, and perhaps we’ll even discover out what made Jen allegedly assault her ex.

