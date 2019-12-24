Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Heartbreaking Posts About Missing His Daughter Amid Restraining Order Drama

All Ronnie Ortiz-Magro needs for Christmas is to spend extra time along with his daughter Ariana Sky.

On Monday, the Jersey Shore: Household Trip star took to his Instagram Tales to share a sequence of candy snaps that includes him and his 20-month-old lady amid his restraining order drama.

In one of many pics (beneath), the 34-year-old star wrote:

“Missing you more and more everyday”

The Las Vegas resident went on to share a poem titled “Father to Daughter,” which learn partly:

“I was there when you took your first steps and for all those times you were a mess. I was there when you fell off your bike and I know all the things you really like. I was there when you cried tears all night and wiped them away in the new days light.”

The heartbreaking posts come months after the MTV icon was ordered to remain a minimum of 150 yards away from his child momma Jen Harley and their daughter after an alleged home violence altercation in El Lay. Ronnie was charged with seven misdemeanors, together with little one endangerment, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest, however pleaded not responsible.

Later that month, Harley alleged she was not actively pursuing a restraining order towards Ronnie, writing on Instagram:

“I’m not keeping Ariana from Ron I did not ask for a restraining order. I’m working on getting it dropped so he can see her if he wants too. … All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter, the toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken from it all and just want to coparent peacefully.”

Hopefully issues are higher for Ronnie in 2020.