Rooney: After Chicago Legends visit, Donnie Boyce ready to reconnect with CU Buffs

CHICAGO — Donnie Boyce had a plan. The way in which it went awry — so painfully and heartbreakingly, when he was so near reaching his objectives — put an incredible damper on the tip of his Colorado basketball profession.

But the second nonetheless gives Boyce with grade-A fabric for the second act of his basketball profession.

Whereas CU coach Tad Boyle has taken nice strides to domesticate a community of basketball alumni throughout his decade on the helm, Boyce has remained a distant and indifferent determine. The person who ended his CU profession as this system’s all-time main scorer, whose bond with Chauncey Billups helped convey probably the most prized recruit in Buffs historical past to Boulder one 12 months after Boyce graduated, hardly ever has returned to the campus the place he thrilled so many followers greater than twenty years in the past.

The time has come for that to alter. Boyce desires to be a part of Buffs Nation as soon as once more.

Matthew Stockman, Allsport Guard Donnie Boyce of the Atlanta Hawks stands on the courtroom throughout a sport in opposition to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Omni in Atlanta. The Hawks gained the sport 87-83.

That course of maybe started in earnest over the weekend, as Boyce represented the Buffs as CU’s “Legend” on the Chicago Legends doubleheader, the place D’Shawn Schwartz punctuated the festivities with an additional time, buzzer-beating Three-pointer that lifted the Buffs to an exciting win in opposition to No. 13 Dayton on Saturday.

Boyce met Boyle in individual for the primary time and frolicked with the workforce on Friday evening.

“I’m definitely looking to reconnect,” Boyce mentioned. “The previous couple of summers me and Tad have been speaking. This previous summer time I truly was supposed to come back on the market however I had some commitments AAU-wise that I couldn’t get out of. However I’m undoubtedly wanting ahead to reconnecting and simply reestablishing my roots on the market.

“It’s something that’s long overdue. I had a little bitter taste in my mouth because I was used to winning and we didn’t win. We couldn’t get over that hump. It wasn’t because of the coaches and it wasn’t because of a lack of effort. Sometimes in the atmosphere everything has to line up right.”

It was a contented accident that introduced Boyce from the Windy Metropolis to Boulder within the first place.

Boyce was all set to maintain his basketball profession native at DePaul. However when one other Chicago prep standout, Tommy Kleinschmidt, signed with DePaul, Boyce says the Blue Demons requested him to delay his signing. Quickly afterward Boyce obtained cellphone calls from Dereck Whittenburg and Tom Abatemarco, assistants underneath then-CU coach Joe Harrington.

Boyce figured a visit to Boulder could be well worth the time. Not as a result of he thought-about the Buffaloes a reliable hoops vacation spot — not but — however as a result of he may verify in with some Colorado-based relations.

“I had relatives out there, so I said, ‘You know what, this will be a good chance to go out there to visit my relatives,’” Boyce mentioned. “So it wasn’t really necessarily a trip where I was looking at the school, it was more of a trip to catch up with my family. I ended up liking the campus and liking the situation.”

Boyce stays within the sport as the top coach at his alma mater, Proviso East, a standard prep basketball energy within the close to west Chicago suburb of Maywood, instructing kids the sport that was directly rewarding and merciless for Boyce. Most Buffs followers can’t consider his title with out remembering the ugly finish, when a damaged leg in opposition to Oklahoma within the Massive Eight Convention match ended his profession abruptly.

In Chicago on Friday evening, Boyce associated a subplot to that sport. Two of his highschool teammates at Proviso East had been Michael Finley and Sherell Ford, future NBA gamers who, at the moment, had already eclipsed the two,000-point mark of their collegiate careers. Boyce needed to hitch them, so he instructed his Buffs teammates to get out of the best way at the beginning of that ill-fated Oklahoma sport.

Boyce completed his profession with 1,995 factors, passing two different Chicago-area Buffs, Shaun Vandiver and Cliff Meely, to turn into the Buffs’ all-time main scorer. He later was surpassed by Richard Roby and Cory Higgins, each of whom completed their CU careers with 2,001 factors.

“I vividly remember telling my teammates, the first three, four, five minutes, I’m not passing the ball,” Boyce mentioned. “The first minute I had a quick six and I was on my way. Then it happened. Me and the ref had a funny moment. They were putting me on the stretcher I asked him, ‘Can I just shoot these last two free throws?’ I wanted to get a little closer to 2,000. He gave me one of the weirdest looks. But the support from the people in Boulder, from the university, I’m not sure I would’ve been able to get through that mentally without that support. Coach Harrington and the coaching staff, they visited me every day in the hospital, making sure that connection and that bond was still strong.”

For Boyce, that CU connection is likely to be a little bit rusty, but it stays robust. And it’s one he hopes to revisit extra steadily because the years proceed to unfold.