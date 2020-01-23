Rosalía – “Juro Que”

Ever since she launched her landmark album El Mal Querer in 2018, Rosalía has been specializing in singles, releasing a gradual stream of one-off tracks with reliably eye-popping movies. (The final of these was November’s “A Palé,” and it was nice.) On lots of these songs, Rosalía has been shifting away from the mutant flamenco sound of her LP into extra centrist urbano-pop waters. It's probably not an issue as a result of she's good at it. However in the present day, Rosalía has a brand new monitor referred to as “Juro Que” – Spanish for “I Swear That” – and it's a welcome return to the hyper-modernized sound that launched her to audiences outdoors Spain.

Rosalía is up for a few awards at this Sunday’s Grammy’s and she or he’s acting on the telecast. (She already did properly for herself on the Latin Grammys.) The brand new monitor’s timing, then, is auspicious. “Juro Que” is constructed round acoustic-guitar flutters and handclaps. However Rosalía additionally warps that sound with issues like gurgling Auto-Tune. Her vocal efficiency is technically dextrous and stuffed with outsized, theatrical emotion – applicable for a tune about pledging devotion to an imprisoned lover.

In director Tanu Munio’s video, Rosalía goes on a colourful, hyper-stylized jail go to. She stars within the video alongside Omar Ayuso, a Spanish actor from the Netflix collection Elite . This time round, the video consists of English subtitles, which is useful. Test it out under.

“Juro Que” is out now on the streaming companies.