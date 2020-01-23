Rosalía promises loyalty to an imprisoned lover in cinematic video for ‘Juro Que (I Swear That)’

Rosalía has shared a cinematic new video for her new track ‘Juro Que (I Swear That)’ – scroll down to observe it now.

The observe follows final 12 months’s ‘A Palé’, which was launched in November and is ready to look on the Spanish musician’s upcoming third album.

‘Juro Que’ sees her promising loyalty to a love who has been imprisoned. A press launch describes the observe as “a straight-up flamenco torch song, longing for the love of her life”.

The accompanying music video acts out scenes the place Rosalía is separated from her associate by a glass wall, solely in a position to talk by means of two related telephones. Spanish actor Omar Ayuso – finest identified for his function in Netflix sequence Elite – performs her jailed lover within the clip. Watch it under now.

Rosalía launched her newest album ‘El mal querer’ in November 2018. Since then, she’s teased a collaboration with Billie Eilish, telling the pop star on Twitter, “Can’t wait to finish our song” and speaking in regards to the younger singer evokes her.

Reviewing Rosalía’s set at Glastonbury 2019, NME wrote: “This wasn’t simply anyone pulling out all of the stops to ensure their anticipated Glastonbury set was properly obtained. This was an area pop present plonked in a muggy tent, and a glimpse of Rosalía’s competition headline units to return. You may take your Killers or The Remedy, as these of us within the John Peel know we noticed what may have been the set of the weekend.”