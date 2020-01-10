Rosenberg’s Bagels owner plans soda fountain, ice cream shop in Five Points

The New York invasion of Denver began slowly. First got here the Jewish bagels, then the foldable pizza slices, adopted by face-sized hoagies. Now the newest of those nostalgic interlopers shall be an East Coast ice cream bar and soda fountain serving actual phosphates.

Restaurateur Josh Pollack — proprietor of Rosenberg’s Bagels, Well-known Authentic J’s Pizza and Lou’s Italian Specialties in Denver — hopes to open his actual soda and ice cream store in 5 Factors across the finish of February.

The identify continues to be being tweaked, however the final of Pollack’s companies is known as for Lou, his late grandfather, so this new one shall be named for Sherry, Pollack’s late grandmother. Her namesake retailer will take over the Welton Avenue house beforehand occupied by The Rolling Pin Bakeshop, which closed in November.

“(The soda fountain) really ties into our brand of ‘New York-ing’ Denver, playing on the nostalgia and traditions of New York food,” Pollack advised The Denver Submit.

He says old style ice cream parlors had been a giant a part of his grandparents’ childhoods again east. Now, the idea is having a resurgence throughout the nation, together with in Denver, the place Candy Cooie’s Confectionery serves gumdrop vibes alongside scoops of Little Man Ice Cream.

At Sherry’s, syrups, sodas and ice cream will all be made in-house. Cookies from the bakeries at Rosenberg’s and Lou’s will play a job; suppose black and white ice cream sandwiches. Even CBD will come into the combo with infused sodas which are made to order, as a result of “God bless Colorado,” Pollack says, laughing.

Finally, the parlor will function as a night and late-night bar, too, relying on what the neighborhood desires.

Boozy shakes by day might transition to cocktails at evening. Milena Nichols, a former Candy Cow Ice Cream government, will assist Pollack’s Bridge and Tunnel Restaurant Group with ice cream growth.

Previous to its closing, Pollack was an investor in The Rolling Pin Bakeshop. Its baker, Jay Thomas, had labored as Rosenberg’s pastry chef beforehand, and whereas Pollack stated he was shocked and saddened by the choice to shut, he understands that margins in a bakery are particularly tight.

“It’s just a hard business,” he stated, including, “When life gives you lemons, you make ice cream!”

2716 Welton St., hours from noon to 10 p.m. and later, coming late February or early March

