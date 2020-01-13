EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Rosie Tucker – “Brand New Beast”

January 13, 2020
1 Min Read

Chris DeVille @chrisdeville

Share this text:

Simply months after releasing By no means Not By no means Not By no means Not , Rosie Tucker returned final fall with a standalone single known as “Ambrosia.” At present there's one other one, a crunchy and brightly melodic rock monitor known as “Brand New Beast.” From their evocative opening phrases – “I 'm so sick of swatting flies / And you won't even eat em “- Tuckers discover metaphors for leaving a dead-end relationship behind within the lifetime of terrarium-bound creatures. Hear beneath.

Tags: Rosie Tucker

Feedback

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment