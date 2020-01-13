Rosie Tucker – “Brand New Beast”

Simply months after releasing By no means Not By no means Not By no means Not , Rosie Tucker returned final fall with a standalone single known as “Ambrosia.” At present there's one other one, a crunchy and brightly melodic rock monitor known as “Brand New Beast.” From their evocative opening phrases – “I 'm so sick of swatting flies / And you won't even eat em “- Tuckers discover metaphors for leaving a dead-end relationship behind within the lifetime of terrarium-bound creatures. Hear beneath.