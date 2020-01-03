Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma wakes up in 2020, reacts to viral Friends New Year …

Dwelling / TV / Ross and Rachel’s child Emma wakes up in 2020, reacts to viral Mates New Yr clip

Actor Noelle Sheldon, who performed Ross and Rachel’s toddler daughter within the sitcom Mates, has paid homage to a scene within the present, during which Chandler and Monica joked about assembly her within the yr 2020. Within the season 20 episode The One With the Cake, Chandler and Monica file a video message for child Emma, whose first party they’re attending. Ross is making the video for Emma to observe when she turns 18.

“Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”‘ Chandler says, as Monica replies, “We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way – you may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years.”

Hello Emma, it’s the yr 2020 pic.twitter.com/pc2ZoHju9d — UWAIS DRIS (@kindads) January 1, 2020

Noelle, who performed Emma alongside along with her twin sister Cali, shared an image of herself on Instagram, holding a Central Perk espresso mug. In her tongue-in-cheek caption, she wrote, “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!”

Chandler’s quote was extensively shared on social media within the last hours of 2019, with many noting that if viewers had been to start watching the episode at a specific second, Chandler’s line would coincide precisely with New Yr 2020.

Mates ended after 10 profitable seasons in 2004. After years of hypothesis, current experiences verify that the six primary solid members — Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry — will reunite for a particular unscripted reunion episode, presumably for the HBO Max streaming app.

