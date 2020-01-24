Rotating teacher strikes hit Bluewater, Ontario North East boards

Elementary academics are on strike immediately at faculties within the Bluewater and Ontario North East faculty boards.

It’s the fifth day of rotating, one-day strikes by members of the Elementary Academics’ Federation of Ontario, and so they’re additionally set to proceed into subsequent week.

ETFO president Sam Hammond says the principle points in bargaining embody sources for college students with particular wants, and safety of full-day kindergarten, whereas Schooling Minister Stephen Lecce says compensation is the principle problem.

The each day walkouts are a part of escalating tensions between the province and its 4 main academics’ unions, which have been with out contracts since August and are all partaking in some type of job motion.

The union representing academics within the French system says it is going to begin Section 2 of a work-to-rule marketing campaign on Tuesday.

They received’t say but what their ramped up measures will entail, however the first part has principally affected administrative duties.