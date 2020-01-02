Row Over Booklet Circulated By Congress Seva Dal In Madhya Pradesh

The booklet was circulated at a coaching camp in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal

Bhopal:

A booklet circulated by the Seva Dal, a grassroots organisation affiliated to the Congress, has prompted controversy by claiming Mahatma Gandhi’s murderer, Nathuram Godse, and VD Savarkar, late former chief of the Hindu Mahasabha, had been in a “physical relationship”. Distributed at a 10-day coaching camp in Bhopal, the booklet claims to be quoting from ‘Freedom At Midnight’, a e-book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins that describes occasions across the independence battle.

Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai has defended the declare, calling it “historical fact” and saying it’s “important to know reality of people presented as heroes by the BJP”.

“Writer has written on basis of evidence. That’s not important… whether he was gay or not. In our country today, everyone has a legal right to have their own preferences,” he instructed information company ANI.

“(But) what has been mentioned is historical fact supported with proper references. It is important for the public to know the reality of the people who are presented as heroes by the BJP,” he added.

The booklet additionally blames Savarkar for the partition of the nation in 1947, one thing Congress chief Manish Tewari alluded to in parliament final month.

The booklet, which was accompanied by a second booklet on the RSS and the BJP, claims to cite from ‘Freedom At Midnight’ when it says: “Before Nathuram Godse adopted Bramhacharya, there is just one mention about his physical relationship. The only physical relation which Godse had before adopting Bramhacharya was homosexual relationship with his political guru Veer Savarkar”.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal has lashed out on the Congress for defaming Savarkar.

“Congress wants to portray Savarkar as anti-Muslim… has followed Muslim appeasement policy. Savarkar was a patriot. This is nonsense. They are doing character assassination of patriots. Congress never liked freedom fighters,” he stated.

Within the second booklet – RSS aur BJP, kuchh tathya aur jankari (The RSS and the BJP, some truths and info) – the Congress Seva Dal has claimed the organisation (the RSS) “idolised” Adolf Hitler and Mussolini.

Mr Agrawal hit out on the Congress over the declare, stating that the RSS did not want a certificates from a celebration he accused of distorting data. He additionally identified that the RSS got here into existence in 1925, seven years after the tip of World Warfare I and 14 years earlier than the beginning of World Warfare II.

With enter from ANI