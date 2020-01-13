ROYAL BATTLEGROUND: Queen agrees to Megxit; but what’s next?

WATCH ABOVE because the Royal cleaning soap opera continues to twist and switch!

The Queen has agreed to Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s ‘independent break’ from the monarchy however particulars nonetheless have to be labored out.

Royal knowledgeable Christina Blizzard joins Solar host Adrienne Batra to debate the complexities of the newest disaster to hit the palace.

