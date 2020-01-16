Royal couple welcome to make Ontario home: Ford

Ontario would lay out the welcome mat if Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, needed to settle within the province, Premier Doug Ford says.

Requested if Ontario taxpayers could be on the hook for safety prices, Ford mentioned his understanding is the RCMP — a federal police service — would deal with that duty for the well-known couple.

“If they decide to pick Toronto, we welcome them, we welcome them with open arms,” the Premier mentioned Thursday. “And maybe one day they’ll come by and say hello to us here.”

It’s anticipated that Harry, Meghan and child Archie will cut up their time between Britain and Canada after asserting they wish to step again from senior royal roles.

They’ve but to publicly identify which province could be house.

[email protected]