Royal family deny ‘driving out’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Palace aides have denied that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being ‘pushed out’ of the royal household and say the couple can be ‘on the centre’ of a probably stream-lined monarchy.

This comes after the couple’s shut confidante Tom Bradby claimed the Palace informed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that there have been plans for a ‘slimmed down monarchy’ and so they ‘weren’t actually part of it.’

A palace aide informed The Instances: ‘It’s strongly disputed that the Sussexes usually are not on the centre of any future slimmed-down monarchy.’

ITV Information presenter Bradby yesterday insisted that it was ‘definitely not true’ to counsel the royal family was ‘blindsided’ by their choice to step down from senior roles inside the monarchy.

Meghan has fled the fallout of their bombshell announcement and returned to Canada, the place she’s going to now be reunited with child Archie, who she left within the nation with a nanny and a pal. Pictured: Meghan with pal Jessica Mulroney who lives in Canada

Mr Bradby – who has recognized the prince for greater than 20 years – stated it was solely the timing of their bombshell announcement on Wednesday that angered Her Majesty.

The couple’s assertion adopted a six-week journey to Canada throughout a break from royal duties.

Behind closed doorways, officers are working furiously to attract up a blueprint for Meghan and Harry’s future function.

Meghan has fled the fallout and returned to Canada, the place she’s going to now be reunited with child Archie, who she left within the nation with a nanny and a pal.

Mr Bradby is taken into account to be shut pals with Harry and Meghan and spoke to the Duke and Duchess throughout an ITV documentary the place they informed of their struggles of residing within the highlight.

The ITN Information at 10 host’s claims of a ‘slimmed down monarchy’ – during which Charles is alleged to wish to minimize the variety of working royals – is alleged to be one of many key the reason why Harry and Meghan determined to step down.

Bradby stated: ‘It is definitely not true to say the palace had been blindsided by this. The couple’s view was they got here again and wished to speak to the household about their plans.

‘It had been made clear to them of their absence there was going to be a slimmed down monarchy and so they weren’t actually part of it.’

He added that the couple had been requested to place down their recommendations on paper – however initially declined to take action for worry of a press leak.

However when some particulars of their choice reached the press, the couple determined to go public with out alerting the opposite Royals.

The couple’s shut confidante Tom Bradby claimed the Palace informed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that there have been plans for a ‘slimmed down monarchy’ and so they ‘weren’t actually part of it’

Bradby added: ‘Harry has been speaking to his household for some weeks not less than about all this and definitely my understanding of what occurred is he was requested by some family members or not less than their officers to place a few of these concepts in writing.

‘He stated “I really don’t want to do that because it normally leaks”, and so they had been very insistent in an effort to go ahead and talk about it correctly it needed to be put in writing.

‘He did put it in writing and it did leak.

‘So I do not suppose they received a lot heads up as to the precise announcement however they definitely knew what was occurring.’

He continued: ‘There must be a peace deal actually quickly, that is so poisonous, there’s a lot anger, it seems to be prefer it may worsen not higher.’