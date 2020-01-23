Royal Marine fights for life in hospital after being found face down in freezing water

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Printed: 08:32 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:07 EST, 23 January 2020

A Royal Marine is combating for all times in hospital after being discovered face down in freezing water throughout seaside assault train.

The person was participating in an train on Tregantle seaside yesterday when he acquired into difficulties.

His comrades gave CPR on the Cornwall seaside and he was later airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. The Commando is now in a important situation.

A Royal Marine is combating for his life after being discovered face-down within the water off Tregantle seaside file picture)

Recruits had been bailing out of an assault boat as a part of the train, The Solar reviews.

A supply mentioned: ‘We had been doing a tactical seaside touchdown at Tregantle, and ‘Out Troops’ was referred to as.

‘The recruits acquired off after which went as much as their eyeballs in water. It was under freezing and so they had been in all places so the crew recovered them.’

Pictured: Royal Marines coaching on Tregantle seaside, the place a commando acquired into issue yesterday and is now combating for his life

They later found recruit was lacking after which discovered him handed out within the water.

The Royal Navy confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched. The recruit has not been named.

Seaside storm drills are one of many final workout routines in a Royal Marine’s coaching and are performed about 4 weeks earlier than the course concludes.

Royal Marines are pictured coaching on Cornwall’s Tregantle seaside, the place a commando was discovered face-down in water yesterday

An MoD spokesperson mentioned: ‘We’re conscious of an incident involving a member of the Royal Marines in Plymouth.

‘The subsequent of kin have been knowledgeable and we ask for privateness for the household at this unhappy time.’

South Western Ambulance Service, mentioned: ‘South Western Ambulance Service was referred to as on Tuesday at 10.01pm about an incident at Tregantle Seaside, Cornwall.

‘The caller reported to us that an individual had gone underwater. We despatched land, air and different specialist paramedics to attend the incident.

‘They handled a male affected person on the scene and he was conveyed by air ambulance for additional care.’