Royal Navy HMS Defender crew seizes £3.3m haul of crystal meth

Royal Navy groups have recovered greater than £three.three million price of crystal meth from a drug smugglers dhow within the Arabian Sea.

HMS Defender was sweeping the realm for drug runners and traffickers when the suspicious vessel was noticed.

It was seen when the helicopter crew of the Portsmouth-based warship was conducting a daybreak patrol.

Their Wildcat positioned a solo dhow – a crusing vessel historically used for buying and selling – not flying any flag or exhibiting any proof of fishing.

HMS Defender might be seen within the background, whereas a separate vessel crammed with Royal Marines is launched to go looking the vessel

Royal Marines in sea boats have been despatched to safe the dhow and its crew, with Royal Navy sailors looking out the vessel.

Following the day-long search, 11 baggage of crystal meth – price £three.three million on the streets of the UK – have been found.

The mailbag-sized sacks totalled 131kg of suspected crystal methamphetamines.

Commander Richard Hewitt, the destroyer’s commanding officer, mentioned: “I’m actually proud that HMS Defender has been capable of interdict such a big amount of medication and forestall it reaching the UK streets.

The crew of the HMS Defender with an enormous haul of crystal meth, which is a Class B drug within the UK

HMS Defender is certainly one of greater than a dozen British warships, submarines and Royal Fleet Auxiliary assist vessels on obligation over the festive interval

“It goes to point out that even over the festive season, the Royal Navy is at sea 24/7 defending the UK’s pursuits.

“This has been a real boost for the ship’s company as they face Christmas away from their loved ones.”

