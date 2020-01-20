Royal officials baffled at how Harry and Meghan intend to repay huge cost of refurbishing Frogmore

By Rebecca English, Royal Correspondent for the Every day Mail

Royal officers do not know but how Harry and Meghan pays again the £2.4million spent by taxpayers on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

As a part of their ‘exit package’, the couple have provided to refund the price of constructing work at their UK household dwelling paid for by the Sovereign Grant, cash given by the Authorities to the Queen.

Once they introduced their plan to step down as senior royals, the Sussexes stated they wished to maintain the five-bedroom home on the Windsor property so they’d have a household dwelling within the UK.

However after the outcry over the large sum paid by the general public for a house the couple will now barely reside in, royal officers agreed with Harry and Meghan they’d repay the money.

Nevertheless, officers couldn’t verify yesterday how this may be completed or how lengthy it might take, saying: ‘The mechanism by which they pay the money has yet to be worked out.’

It’s thought Prince Charles will proceed to fund his son for at the least a yr, both through the Duchy of Cornwall or from his private investments. Crucially, no public funds can be used.

However sources had been unable to substantiate whether or not ‘the bank of dad’ would bail the couple out.

‘This will all be sat down and discussed in due course,’ a supply stated.

It’s also unclear what lease Harry and Meghan pays on the property. Officers say the couple pays the Crown Property, which oversees the property, an undisclosed determine in an effort to preserve it as their household dwelling.

They dismissed claims this may be a nominal ‘peppercorn’ lease, saying a good business price could be agreed. This may very well be something from £5,000 to £30,000 a month.

Frogmore, a Grade II-listed property, was transformed from 5 residences, needing vital structural work paid by the Sovereign Grant. Fixtures and fittings had been paid for by Harry and Meghan, and Charles helped to finance the venture.